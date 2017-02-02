Harpist Tracy K blows into Folk Fest

Mickey Dumont

Tracy K says being a woman harmonica player isn’t that unusual. You can go way back – way, way back to Big Mama Thornton (1926-1984), but there’s not many seriously good women blues harmonica players in between.

Not that there hasn’t been any cool blues women – Tracy K can rattle off the names of them that have influenced her over a 30-year career – but mostly they have been singers and guitar players.

Tracy K therefore is special with an honest coolness in her groove you have to come to Folk Fest’s Hot Blizzard event on Saturday to hear its trueness.

Now based just east of Winnipeg, Tracy K will perform as a duo with blues encyclopedia/guitarist Jamie Steinhoff. The acoustic set of original songs promises to be memorable as well as authentic. Think Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee and you won’t be far off. Tracy K and Steinhoff riff off each other in the same tradition. Throw in Reverend Gary Davis and other traditional blues orators and you now know what to expect.

She reminisces about her youth sitting at her kitchen where the radio was her best friend. “There’s a song by Hurricane Smith, ‘Oh Babe What Would You Say’ that was really something. It’s kind of like a ragtimey swingy sound, well there’s harmonica in it. Blood, Sweat and Tears, Stevie Wonder and I was crazy about Super Tramp – lots of harmonica. All of my early influences have harmonica in them. I didn’t become heavily into the blues until I was in my 30s.

Tracy K drops historical names as influences including Tampa Red, Pink Anderson and Mississippi John Hurt: the men who wrote the blues.

“The influences had a big effect on me,” she says. “I write my own music and as a musician that affects me when I perform them.”

