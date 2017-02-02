by Ted Meseyton

Groundhog Day a significant date in the gardening community

Well it’ll be a while yet before summer time and the living is easy. Such days are enjoyable for sure and they get here soon enough so why wish life away? Time goes by fast already. Before we ease into spring, let’s enjoy what’s left of winter and melt the blues away by taking in the hot Blizzard Folk Festival this Saturday. But first, will that furry guy see his shadow?

GROUNDHOG Feb. 2

It’s 8 am on Monday morning and I’m in full writing mode as my words begin to flow. Had this been Groundhog Day, the furry rodent would neither have seen his shadow this morning, nor so much as ventured out from the burrow. Regardless, I’m neither predicting nor guessing.

Come Thursday this week when you read this, gardeners across the country and Canadians in general will have learned whether an early spring is nature’s gift to us or do we get another six weeks of you know what? The science to this tradition can be traced back to Germany where a belief held that European hedgehogs could predict the weather.

With so many weather variables across Canada, real live groundhogs and even created mascots have surfaced in numerous places throughout the country to participate in and predict outcome in this fun but serious activity.

I’m settling for what Doris Day did. She made a bundle singing: “Whatever Will Be, Will Be” except the song I’ve chosen is “When It’s Springtime in the Rockies,” but without any bundle. When spring comes, it comes.

2017 HOT BLIZZARD FOLK FESTIVAL

It’s this Saturday, February 4th and runs from 1 pm – 10 pm. Yours truly will be there as one of the ticket sellers along with Val Carson and others. Come and join the organizers Linda and Josh, plus numerous volunteers and musicians to help melt the winter blues away.

This year’s festival spans the entire afternoon and goes into the evening. It kicks off at 1 pm with a full slate of top Manitoba performers followed by a high gravity Stew Brew Workshop. Add to that is a public jam session that begins at 7:30 pm. (bring your favourite musical instrument for the jam) Food and beverage will be available for a fee starting at 2 pm. The entire venue takes place at Trinity United Church: 15 Tupper Street South, Portage la Prairie and doors open at 12:30 pm noon.

THYME FOR COOKING AND THE SNIFFLES

Right now I’m taking time to make a cup o’ thyme tea. This herb has so many uses and I strongly urge all gardeners to plant some thyme seeds for culinary and brewed at home medicinal purposes, plus attractive garden plants.

The most common is English thyme but there are numerous others including several variations of lemon thyme some of which are extremely ornamental. Tasty thyme has antiseptic qualities that make it an effective cold fighter. For each cup of tea steep one teaspoon of dried thyme or one tablespoon fresh thyme in boiling water for 15 minutes. Strain, sweeten with honey or stevia if desired and sip away. Thyme tea also works to treat a sore throat, coughs, congestion and minor infections.

Check for seeds at local outlets, greenhouses, nurseries and in seed catalogues. A good seed source via mail is Richters Herbs, Goodwood, Ontario L0C 1A0. Phone 1-800-668-4372.

ZINNIA CELEBRATORY 150 MIX SEED DRAW

Thanks to Ontario Seed Co., at Waterloo ON N2J 3Z6 for recognizing Canada’s 150th anniversary this year with red and white zinnia seeds. Want to be among the winners and maybe win a packet of such seeds? I invite my valued readers to write their name, address and phone number on a piece of paper and deposit it into the Singing Gardener draw box at Herald Leader offices, 1941 Sask. Ave. W., Portage la Prairie R1N 0R7 or send by mail.

Draws take place March 20th, first day of spring.

This is Ted Meseyton the Singing Gardener and Grow-It Poet from the City of Portage la Prairie: Great and Growing – Good Things Happening!© What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? Micah 6:8



singinggardener@mts.net