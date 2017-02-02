ECVS Grade 3 classes raise over $700 for PAWS

As part of Ecole Crescent View School’s sustainable development goal, which is to have students participate in activities that show respect and concern for others, our community and our environment, the Gr. 3 classes held a bake sale on Jan. 26th to raise funds for a local community group: PAWS (Portage Animal Welfare Society). They also collected donations of much needed items such as: cat food, litter, paper towels, toys and leashes for the Animal Adoption Centre. The students were very pleased to help raise money for these animals in our community.

Below: A picture of all the donations brought in by the students; right, Madame Boyer presents a cheque to J. Hughes and C. Brooke on behalf of the students and staff at ECVS. $741.25 was raised from our bake sale.