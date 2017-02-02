February is Heart & Stroke month

Yesterday at the Portage la Prairie City Hall, Irvine Ferris, Mayor of Portage la Prairie signed a Proclamation that February be Heart Month. This is to recognize the tremendous effort of thousands of volunteers, staff and researchers of Heart & Stroke to better the lives of all Canadians. From left to right are Amber Meszaros, Area Manager, Community Engagement of Heart & Stroke, Shawn Rawlings 2017 Portage la Prairie & Area Campaign Chair and Larissa Lockerby, Community Engagement Coordinator, of Heart & Stroke with sitting Mayor Irvine Ferris.