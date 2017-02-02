‘Daughters of the Vote’ inspire

Greg Vandermeulen

Fourteen Daughters of the Vote delegates gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Jan. 24, to celebrate young women in leadership and talk about ways to get women involved in politics.

Delegates, representing each of the federal ridings in Manitoba, were hosted by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Myrna Driedger. They also heard first hand from other female elected officials including Rochelle Squires, newly elected MLAs Nahanni Fontaine and Cindy Lamoureux and former MPs Anita Neville, Dorothy Dobbie and Judy Wasylycia-Leis.

Delaney Peters represented the riding of Portage-Lisgar, and she said it was a great opportunity.

“Women are not equally represented in politics at all levels, whether it’s municipal, provincial or federal and we discussed ideas on how to promote women in politics,” she said.

Peters interest in politics began when as a student she worked for her home municipality, the R.M. of Cartier.

She said politics at all levels suffers from a lack of female and youth representation. The numbers back her up. Currently women comprise just 26 per cent of politicians currently elected in the House of Commons and only three premiers are women. Canada is ranked 63rd in the world on the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s list of Women in National Parliaments.

“It is an issue that I feel we can do some work resolving,” she said.

Peters feels she can make a difference. “My overall goal is just to be able to provide women with the information they need to run for a position in politics, and not only women but youth as well,” she said. “I felt that if we just gather a group of women and explain to them the process that we’d see the numbers rise drastically.”

Peters said she’s been impressed with the people she’s met, singling out Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen. “Out of everyone I met, I would say she stood out the most,” Peters said. “She provided me with really good guidance, and words of encouragement if I were to choose a political career in the future.”

“I definitely idolize her and view her as a role model,” she added.

The experience in Winnipeg was only the beginning of the Daughters of the Vote journey for Peters.

The Manitoba delegates will meet in Ottawa in early March, when 338 delegates (one for each federal riding in Canada) will gather in parliament on International Women’s Day, to mark a century of women’s suffrage.

“I’ve never been to Ottawa before so it’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to,” Peters said.

Peters can see herself entering politics, but admitted she didn’t know when that would be. Her advice for other young women was simple: “to not be afraid to get outside of your comfort zone, and if politics is an interest for you to explore that option”.

Peters urged people to do their research and take advantage of available resources.

Program organizers praised the Manitoba delegates. “The quality of applications from Manitoba was superb and demonstrates young women are eager to grow their leadership skills and play active roles in the political process,” Denise Siele of Equal Voice Canada said. “Through their passion, vision and actions, these inspiring young Manitobans will contribute to their communities, their provinces, our nation and the world in creative and impactful ways.”