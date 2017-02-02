Criticism of public accounts deserving

Mickey Dumont

Editor

When a provincial premier publicly calls someone a liar, it makes international headlines and his head - rightfully so - is asked for on a platter.

Locally, a RM of Portage la Prairie and City of Portage la Prairie representative calls someone a liar, it receives only local attention and it is hoped it will quickly go away and soon be forgotten.

It hasn’t, shouldn’t and will not go away until the city and RM do what is morally responsible of them: publicly apologize for its representative’s poor behaviour.

A municipal representative, former Portage Regional Economic Development (PRED) Executive Director Douglas Barrill, publicly stated Luanne Anderson spoke “mistruths” regarding PRED. Mistruths is another way of saying she lied. This on public record and a black mark against both councils.

Publicly insulted and defamed, Anderson, a business owner and RM ratepayer, sought recourse and asked for an apology and was denied. An intelligent woman, both council’s soon learned she would not let the issue be buried. A letter writing campaign followed.

Barrill soon after vacated his post - leaving PRED in an unfavourable light.

Now with two years of unaudited statements, 10 months of having no executive director, PRED’s board chair takes to the media to lament why PRED is still being criticized.

“There’s been a lot of criticism of PRED over the last little while,” PRED chair Roy Tufford told the radio station last week.

“We’ve been questioned about what we’re doing with our money, and why there are no audited statements, etc. I just wanted those critics to realize PRED is working in the background all the time. They were very instrumental in bringing this new $400-million investment to Portage,”

The announcement of a $400 million plant to be built here by French-based Roquette is certainly great news, but Tufford has to realize it does not forgive the uncertainty unaudited statements create, nor should it forgive Barrill’s defaming and insulting behaviour towards Anderson.

This is why PRED is being criticized, not for playing whatever part it did in helping Roquette locate here.

“We’re still excited about it. Some people are trying to turn it around and are asking what did we have to do to get it here. We didn’t do for Roquette what we wouldn’t do for any organization in order to get them established here in our community,” he said in the radio station interview.

The public has the right to know how PRED has spent taxpayer’s money over the past two years and the public has a right to know what the “buy” - incentives - the two municipal entities agreed to in signing a deal with Roquette. Offering unaudited statements is questionable accounting, asking what incentives the RM and city agreed to is not “negative” reporting. Not reporting those incentives is!

On Feb. 13, a new PRED executive director will start work here and it is hoped - dare I say this long-running scandal - will not taint his efforts.

Manitoba’s premier said Tuesday that he’s been blamed for a controversial statement he didn’t make, then declined to apologize for a comment he doesn’t deny. He will pay a political price for his waffling.

Premier Brian Pallister came under fire for the second time last week after a Thursday Maclean’s magazine article quoted him as labelling many indigenous night hunters as criminals.

“Young indigenous men - a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records - are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night,” the quote read. “It doesn’t make sense.”

The premier denied making the Maclean’s comment, telling reporters he didn’t make any comment that even closely resembled those words.

As Pallister seemingly digs himself a deeper hole, so is the RM and the city.

The optics are bad when trying to defend yourself when the evidence to do so is at best weak or nonexistent.

If Tufford wants to end the perceived “negative press” aimed at PRED, he has the tools, he just lacks the understanding of the problem or the will to do it!