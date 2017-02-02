Carnage on the highways

Alexis Stockford



Manitoba Public Insurance is ramping up its focus on road safety after what they have described as the deadliest year in a decade on Manitoba roads.

Vehicle collision deaths increased almost 44 per cent from 2015 to 2016, according to initial numbers from MPI. A total 112 people died on Manitoba roadways as a result of collisions last year, up from 78 in 2015. There were 101 individual fatal collisions reported in 2016, up 46 per cent from 69 in 2015.

An additional 19 Manitobans lost their lives in snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle accidents last year, the agency has said.

“Not since 2006 have we lost as many people in motor vehicle collisions and our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the 112 Manitobans who lost their lives in roadway crashes,” Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler said in reaction to the initial numbers.

In 2006, 104 fatal accidents were reported, or 1.4 fatal accidents for every 10,000 drivers.

Several of those 112 fatalities occurred in the Pembina Valley. A 76-year-old Morris man was killed in mid-summer on Provincial Road 200 near Highway 23. Then, on Oct. 9, a 14-year-old girl was killed west of Lowe Farm when the vehicle containing her and her mother collided with a semi. The girl’s 48-year-old mother was transported to hospital and remained in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries in late November.

Also in October, a two-vehicle collision two kilometres east of Roland killed a 44-year-old Winkler man after his vehicle rear-ended a parked semi Oct. 26.

Nov. 29 saw another fatal accident eight kilometres north of Notre Dame de Lourdes when a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane of PR 244 N, colliding with a northbound SUV. The 62-year-old male driver of the southbound car was killed.

Inspector Brad Kehler of the Winkler Police Service says his department did not respond to any fatal accidents in 2016. He added, however, that Winkler police normally report 22-26 instances of impaired driving a year.

“Working towards road safety is a continuous effort as we partner with MPI and the general public,” he said. “Each year we receive numerous calls from motorists on the road reporting a weaving vehicle or erratic driving behaviour which leads to removing these drivers from the road.”

While MPI is still compiling statistics, the provincial insurance provider noted an uptake in fatal collisions linked to impaired or distracted driving, speed or lack of seatbelt in 2016.

“Manitobans know they must wear a seatbelt, yet our officers are responding to people being ejected from their vehicles on a regular basis. Speeding and impaired drivers continue to kill people at an alarming rate” RCMP Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher said earlier last year after nine road fatalities were reported in one week in late October.

As of the end of October, not wearing a seatbelt was listed as a contributing factor in 50 per cent of fatal collisions; speed was a factor in 48 per cent of 2016 cases and impaired driving was implicated in 39 per cent of cases, according to the RCMP.

RCMP announced an increased focus on traffic enforcement after the October losses.

New Year fatalities

The deadly trend has continued into 2017. RCMP have reported at least two fatal accidents since Jan. 1. On Jan. 8, Steinbach RCMP were called to a fatal collision on Highway 1 which claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. The man, who had become stuck, was speaking to the driver of a another vehicle, which had stopped to help, when a semi struck the parked vehicle and the man who was standing beside it.

The next day, Neepawa RCMP responded to the collision of a pickup truck and train which claimed the life of a 68-year-old male from Arden.

