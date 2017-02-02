Bridge is our golden opportunity

by Don Pelechaty

When a car of tourists pulls up beside you and asks ‘what do you folks do for fun around here’? What do you say?

Think back to your own trips when you had a really great experience and you never forgot it and the kids still harken back to it! That feeling stays with you for a long time doesn’t it?

Effective tourism development aims to give visitors an authentic high quality experience that will ear-mark our community permanently as the place were great memories are made!

Now lets really look through the 2017 Vacation Planner put out by Travel Manitoba. This glossy and tax-costly magazine portrays all the places worth visiting in Manitoba! Portage la Prairie comes off as uninteresting with nothing of note except of course the Fort la Reine Museum in the Rural Municipality! Yes, Splash Island is also mentioned but that is not the major hook we seek! Every community has a splash pool!

So there, is the reason we really need to re-purpose our antique wooden bridge. Please lets not just kiss it off as obsolete. Even in it’s aged and presently less than glamourous state it can be turned into our most attractive cultural and tourist asset! This will take some imagination and full cooperation from council. The artists, musicians and bon vivants will give us all the help we need. As an example imagine it painted barn red, partly roofed, decorated with lights, with dance floor, beer garden and stalls for farmers markets, antique collectors, crafts, artist’s works .It could be used for festivals such as the newly started Celebrate the Night, and musical/dance festivals which can only grow with the proper venue. Can we do that? Yes of course we can! Since we already have the bridge why the devil would we even consider ripping it down?

We need an inventory of our existing potential attractions that might draw people toward us. I do not wish to be negative but the $500,000 spent in the last two years by PRED would have been better invested in excavating over-wintering pits in the lake for trout, or creating the dinosaur swamp I spoke of in our duck pond. We spend so much and get nothing for it! Back to that inventory: Lets put our places of natural and scenic significance on that list! Our most unique scenic wonder is the untouched ancient native trail that runs across the Island. It is a veritable wonder and one of a kind. You may not even know of it Portager! Delta Beach and camp grounds are assets that could be promoted, but attractions also include intangibles such as friendly service, clean flower-filled streets and an imaginative portrayal of our history and culture. This is just as valuable to us as it is to tourists. The Golf Course could be amped up as a weekend venture as the camp ground is right there, and family fun incorporated at Splash Island. Remember that nearby attractions can be leveraged to improve our own tourism and improve the visitors experience.

On our asset list lets add visits to local farms, fruit picking and art crawl tours. Bird watching is still the number one pastime in Canada. That is us!

We need to build on attractions that no one else has. That wooden bridge is a cultural asset, the proposed dinosaur swamp, trout fishing, flowing Crescent Lake, the walk thru the Indian Trail with teepees and a sweat lodge, sports ventures like the golf course, maybe even a mini golf course added. Add on attracting a business venture to rent kayaks and canoes and cross country and snowshoe trails in the winter months. To all this we could add an archeological dig that resurrects La Verendrye’s original mission and school on the Island-people love ‘digs’. Talk about local businesses where visitors can come to shop and have an adventure! Could we add carriage rides through the park? Put yourself in the visitors shoes. What do you think could have strong drawing ability? Look at the photo of another community’s wooden bridge. What could we do with ours? Talk to me! Building tourism should be a top priority for council. Sadly it seems not to be on their radar! How long will it take to ruin the new PRED director? Let’s give him lots to think about and pursue!