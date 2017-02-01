Wild double up Caps

The Caps got behind early and never could get back into the game.

Despite a valiant effort, a four goal deficit proved too much to overcome, as the Central Plains Capitals fell 6-3 to the Winnipeg Wild in MMAAAHL action at the MTS IcePlex in Winnipeg tonight.

The Wild jumped out to a 3-0 lead after twenty and scored to go ahead 4-0 just before the half way mark of the second period before the Caps woke up.

Just 19 second later, league point leader Joey Moffatt scored to get the Caps on the board.

Tyler Van Deynze scored in the opening minute of the third to cut the home team's lead in half and Jaytey Towle scored minutes later to bring Central Plains within one.

Ben Coppinger restored the Wild's two goal lead with a power play marker and Hunter Cloutier added an insurance goal soon after to put the game out of reach.

The Caps are back in action Feb. 4 when they travel to Eastman.