Terriers cruise past Blues

The Portage Terriers' powerplay was firing on all cylinders.

Three powerplay goals in four opportunities combined with a late third period flurry powered the Portage Terriers to a 6-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blues in MJHL action tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

Ty Enns one-timed home a Riley Theissen feed to open the scoring on a late first period man advantage.

The lead was short lived as Nick Prouty answered in the open minutes of the second to tie the game.

Soon after Josh Martin scored an unassisted marker and minutes later Ty Barnstable tucked home a cross crease feed from Martin to put the Terriers up 3-1.

After some extra curricular activities late in the third period sent many players on both teams to an early shower, just a handful of players remained on each bench.

The Terriers added three late goals, including a pair from Brandon Kochanski, to round out the scoring.

The Terriers are in for a tough weekend, as they travel to Steinbach Friday before taking on Selkirk Saturday.