Lady Caps post perfect weekend

The Central Plains female midget AAA Capitals will have the chance to accomplish something the team has yet to do all season, but to do so, will have to down the league’s best.

With a win Friday night against Westman, the Caps will have won three straight games for the first time this season and can build some momentum to end, what has been classified as a rebuild year, on a high.

The female Caps (5-15-0-3) picked up just their fourth and fifth wins of the season in Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League play this past weekend, downing Interlake (0-22-1-2) 2-1 at home before shocking a talented Pembina Valley (17-6-1-2) squad with yet another 2-1 victory, this time on the road.

The girls end the regular season with four straight home games, two back-to-back’s starting Feb. 2 and 3 against Westman (18-2-2-1) before finishing the season Feb. 10 and 11 with a pair of games against Eastman (8-10-2-4).

The team will need goaltender Ella Wiebe to continue to lead with her strong play between the pipes, in which she was recognized for league-wide with player of the week honours, in order to stand any chance against a high-flying Wildcat offence.

This past weekend Wiebe went 2-0 with back-to-back 2-1 wins over the Lightning and Pembina Valley posting a .959 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA while turning aside 47 of 49 shots fired her way. Good enough to be named the MFMHL’s Reebok-Selkirk Source for Sports Player of the Week.

The Caps and Wildcats face off tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. before returning for a matinee match Saturday at 4 p.m., both games at the BDO Centre.

Male Caps edged by Hawks in shootout



The Central Plains male midget AAA Capitals managed a point to stay relevant in the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League playoff race.

The Caps let a third period lead slip away before falling to the Pembina Valley Hawks 6-5 in a shootout this past weekend in Morden.

Joey Moffatt’s four-point night, along with the Caps’ lone shootout tally, wasn’t enough to power the Capitals to victory.

Riley Sveistrup made 23 saves and three more in the shootout in the losing effort, while Hawks netminder Aaron Brunn made 25 saves to pick up the victory.

The Caps now sit sixth in league standings with a pivotal Wednesday night match up against the league leading Winnipeg Wild on tap.