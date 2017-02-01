Lady Cap claims player of the week honours
The Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League announced that goaltender Ella Wiebe of the Central Plains Capitals has been selected as the Reebok-Selkirk Source for Sports Player of the week ending January 29.
Wiebe, who hails from Winnipeg, is in her first year in the MFMHL and is described as a hardworking player both on and off the ice. This past weekend Wiebe went 2-0 with back to back 2-1 wins over the Interlake Lightning and Pembina Valley Hawks posting a .959 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA while turning aside 47 of 49 shots fired her way.