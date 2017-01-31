Wanted by Portage la Prairie RCMP

The Portage la Prairie RCMP are searching for Errol Blaze Meeches, 21, of Brandon.

At large on a warrant for his arrest. Meeches is described as an indigenous male with a heavy build, standing 6’0” tall and weighing approximately 200 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on both of his arms.

Meeches is charged with sexual assault, failing to comply with a probation order and other court imposed conditions.

If you know the whereabouts of Meeches, contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be made through Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and www.manitobacrimestoppers.com . Tips leading to the capture of Meeches could receive cash awards.