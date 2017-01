Change text size for the story

The annual Oakland Community Bonspiel took place this past weekend, running from Jan. 27-29, with 11 teams vying for first place.

The rink of Henry Verhoeven, Jared Verhoeven, Marc Gervais and Stephanie Verhoeven captured first place.

Second event winners: Jon Britton, Alice Britton, Becky Verwey and Darren MacDonald.

Third event winners: Spencer Watson, Brice Verwey, Lane Taylor and Clayton Gyselinck.