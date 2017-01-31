United Way gives!

Westend Daycare Centre – Funding was provided to Westend Daycare for their Improving

School Readiness Program. This program is designed to improve school readiness for the over 120 children that attend their Centre by focusing on 5 domains of development. This quality investment in the early years of children in our community is critical so children have the best start in school. Portage Plains United Way is proud to support Westend Daycare and the incredible work they are doing with the children in our

community.

Submitted photo