Terrie Todd set to release new book

A year after releasing Terrie Todd’s debut novel, The Silver Suitcase, Waterfall Press is set to release her second, Maggie’s War.

The Portage Regional Library, will host a Book Launch for Maggie’s War Jan. 31 from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

This is good news for fans of The Silver Suitcase. Though not marketed as a sequel, the main character in Maggie’s War played an obscure role in the first book.

In 1942, telegrams always bring life-altering and tragic news in a war-hardened world—and the one Maggie Marshall receives is no different. But running a restaurant with the help of only pregnant teenagers has taught her to be tough. Charlotte Penfield thinks Maggie is the most unfeeling woman on earth. Seventeen, exiled by her wealthy parents, and working in the restaurant, fanciful Charlotte runs away with romantic notions of a reunion with her baby’s father at his military camp. When Maggie recruits the help of her old friend, Reuben Fennel, they embark on a cross-country search that rekindles their affection. Maggie stubbornly clings to her independent ways until she’s dealt another devastating loss, one that forces her to recognize that war heroes can be discovered in unlikely places and love may be far sweeter than she ever dared imagine.

Signed copies of the book will be available at the book launch for $20, with $1 from each book sold at this event going to the Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre. It can also be purchased at Heritage Book and Gift Shoppe in Portage and McNally Robinson in Winnipeg, or ordered online (in paperback, audiobook, and e-book formats) from Amazon.

About the Author

Terrie Todd is an award-winning author who has published eight stories with Chicken Soup for the Soul, two stage plays with Eldridge Plays and Musicals, and for six years wrote a weekly Faith and Humour column for the Central Plains Herald Leader. Todd’s first novel, The Silver Suitcase, was released by Waterfall Press in January, 2016, and on April 6, 2016, it ranked #26 for all Amazon Kindle books and #1 in both inspirational and historical genres. Her second, Maggie’s War, releases January 31, 2017, and her third, Bleak Landing, is set to release in August, 2017.