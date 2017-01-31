Risk of major spring flooding in Manitoba

Postmedia Network

December snow storms and above-normal soil moisture are threatening to cause major flooding across the province.

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen made the announcement Monday, saying “unusual winter weather” has contributed to an expanded risk of moderate to major flooding in Manitoba.

“At this time, we need to be aware of the potential for flooding with the understanding that we have a couple more months of winter weather and the uncertainty of the spring melt rate,” said Pedersen, in a press release. “The Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre will continue to assess data over the coming weeks to refine future flood outlooks.”

Pedersen said the province will plan and prepare for the highest flood risk scenario.

He said the Red, Souris, Pembina, Lower Assiniboine and Roseau rivers, as well as the southwest region of the province, are currently at risk for major flooding. The Upper Assiniboine River, the province’s eastern region, the Winnipeg River, northern Manitoba and The Pas regions are at risk of moderate to major flooding, while the Interlake and Fisher River are at risk for moderate flooding.

The province’s first full flood outlook is expected in late February.