Regional health, not so healthy

by Al Collins

The surprise is, that those who know, are not surprised. The home care complaints and the reports documenting the failure of Regional Health Authorities to achieve expected efficiencies, across multiple provinces, could not offer better examples of how health care goes wrong.

At implementation, the provincial dog and pony shows that traveled the province promised grass roots generated health care, tailored to each regions’ needs and resources. This was to be accomplished with huge budget savings and result in an integrated, seamless delivery system of services providing health and well being to the citizens of this province.

If you were part of those meetings the reality and end result of Regional Health Authorities was visible 20 plus years ago. Whether or not the principle and design might hold merit was never really tested by a government committed to regional autonomy, authority and responsibility. The political purpose, beyond all other considerations was the institution of blame worthy buffers between government and the public. A one step removed position divested government of blame, implied a willingness to consult the people on the street, and did all of this without giving up an inch of control or direction.

There is a critical data point, sometimes casually mentioned, never stressed or highlighted, and always ruled over by topics of wait times, coverage, doctor shortages, nurse shortages, tech shortages, just plain people shortages to fill schedules, and the always; dollar shortages of budgets. The data most enlightening and most terrifying for bureaucracies is the breakdown of percentage spent on direct client service delivery versus the percentage spent on supporting this delivery. The paperwork, policy and procedure efforts, tracking, charting, scheduling, calling, waiting, followup, procurement, records, fundraising and on and on. What the taxpayer buys for each dollar is primarily administrative support and only secondarily direct client care.

The biggest spenders of support dollars are the large institutional delivery systems. The critical care and treatment arms of health care. The hospital and emergency systems that are identified in everyones’ mind as our health care system. Seldom, when health care is mentioned, does an image of community health, healthy living centres, educational and lifestyle change facilities and programs. Health care evokes only images of treatment and emergency response.

Regional Health Authorities mandated the role of community health in general to the management, administration and direction of the institutional health treatment centres under the guise of integration, savings and the claim of a professional competence, beyond community health care systems. Under this organization the whole of health care was bent to service the needs of beds, bed use, occupancy rates, staffing levels and budgets of our institutional centres, not the needs of client health care.

Get them in, get them out with fewest bed days and lowest cost is the primary concern of treatment and the place we spend the most dollars as well as the highest proportional cost of administration versus direct client care. This is also the least effective approach to reducing health treatment costs and improving health outcomes. The overwhelming cause of treatment costs and chronic diagnoses is lifestyle choices and yet this is always the add on, afterthought, poor cousin organization financed by leftover pocket change and assigned only the role of reducing institutional costs by discharge after care.

There are no cost reduction strategies that will work if we do not fund better client lifestyle choices and make the primary goal of this system, client health rather than treating preventable crisis. The out of the box thinking required here is not tax credits for gym memberships and children’s sports equipment. It is funding doctor patient relationships; patient histories; recommended lifestyle and stages testing; monitoring and follow up; and real incentives for personal changes in well being. Our politicians and appointees could start this shift by designating both policy and thinking to health care systems and a less used, back up plan of health crisis intervention.