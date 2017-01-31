Putting the boot to winter

by Les Green

Whether it was seeing a young man carrying a pair of rubber boots out of the Thift Shop, or feeling the warmish air on my cheek, I just knew it was time to tell this story. Oh, I have likely told it before you will say, but it is one of my favorite “when-I-was-a-boy” stories. And after all, it will soon be February, the shortest month of the year, and then it will be March and that is spring!

The snow is a-melting

Yes, it was away back then, and it was soon to be time to rummage around in the box room to look for the rubber boots and find out if mine would fit or would it be time to move up to those of Big Brother’s discards.

And it would soon be time to go wading in the ditches. Who remembers the days before Portage got modern and paved the streets, and that every thoroughfare had a ditch on either side? They all connected somehow and eventually drained away all the melting water...where did it go?... perhaps into the Lake? But us urchins did not care, as the ditches provided wonderful adventure spots, as long as one did not exceed the height of his rubber boots.

The Stanley Steamer

Now Portage’s loyal workmen made good use of what everyone called the “Stanley Steamer”. It was a coal-fired boiler on wheels that made steam for the thawing out of frozen drains. The story was that it had once been one of our first fire engines, but maybe that was just one of our little yarns...it could be, though. But while the men had shovelled out waterways along the ditches, we could never tell where they had used the steamer.

Come one Friday

School was out for the week. Mom had warned me to be careful of my good trousers, as I was to wear them to Wolf Cubs at Victoria School that evening. Yes, Mom. It was time to do a bit of wading before the sun went down. Slosh, slosh I went, along one ditch after another. Coming to a hitherto unexplored corner, I suddenly felt something cold and wet as I went over the tops of my rubber boots and I was going deeper and deeper. Oh, oh...the Stanley Steamer had been there before me.

Sorry, Mom

Good old Mom was a bit put out, but she found me another suit of long johns, pants and stockings in time for cubs. I realized later what a bother I had been right then, what with Dad expected home soon after a long day at work, with supper on the stove for brother and me and our live-in grandparents, to say nothing of my new little baby sister.

I know that they now have a more modern steamer to keep the water flowing down our underground drains and culverts. Keep up the good work, boys! Does it have a name? In the meantime, I will be trying to find my rubber boots...