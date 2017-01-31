Police activity Jan. 23 – Jan. 29

Information submitted by Portage la Prairie RCMP

The following is a summary of police activity in the Central Plains Area (Portage la Prairie, Treherne, Amaranth and the surrounding Rural Municipalities). The reporting dates are between Jan. 23 – Jan. 29. During this period police responded to 253 calls for service including: 84 traffic violations; 74 under the Highway Traffic Act, 6 vehicle collisions and four impaired drivers.

28 calls under provincial statues (Mental Health Act, Child Welfare Act, Coroner’s Act, 911 Act, etc.), 11 crimes against person the break down of which is 8 assaults, two Assault with Weapon or Causing Bodily Harm and one for Uttering Threats.

There were 32 Crimes against property incidents including 13 thefts, one Theft of Motor Vehicles, seven Break and Enters and 11 for Mischiefs to Property.

Police were also involved in 51 other criminal investigations of unreported nature and 47 other police activities such as false alarms, suspicious person/vehicle, assistance given, etc.

Jan. 23: 17 calls

Roll over in RM

Poor weather and icy road conditions resulted in a single vehicle rollover on Road 39W in the RM of Portage la Prairie. The male driver, 27, was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police would like to remind motorists to drive at speeds matching the road conditions, as posted speed limits are for ideal conditions.

Jan. 24: 20 calls

B&E surprise

A home owner in the 1100 block of Crescent Rd. was given quite the shock when an unidentified male, dressed all in black, crawled under the garage door. The home owner in question had been in the garage at the time, and both shocked each other. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and despite extensive patrols by police in the area, they were unable to find anyone matching the description given.

Jan. 25: 30 calls

Pursuit results in three charges

While attempting to locate an individual, police came in contact with a black SUV. The female driver refused to stop for police. Officers located the same vehicle a short time later, and the driver was arrested and taken into custody. Amanda Kucharsky, 36, was remanded before the court on charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Jan 26: 48 calls

Speeder fined $626.25

A motorist was observed travelling at 144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy 1. The male driver (37 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $626.25.

Jan 27: 66 calls

Speeder fined $599.75

A motorist was observed travelling at 122 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Hwy 2. The male driver (61 years old) was issued a fine in the amount of $599.75.

Jan. 28: 45 calls

Car in ditch, man charged with impaired

Reports of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy 305 resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old male. Officers arrived on scene to find the male inside the running vehicle, and quickly determined that he was highly intoxicated. The male was arrested for impaired care or control of a motor vehicle and taken into custody. His subsequent refusal to provide breath samples resulted in further criminal charges, as well as the vehicle being towed and impounded for a minimum of 60 days at the owner’s expense.

Tip results in capture

Concerned citizens pointed police in the right direction in order to capture Ashley Kulba, who was at large on several warrants for her arrest. Officers located Kulba outside an apartment on Saskatchewan Ave. and arrested her without incident. Kulba remained in police custody until such time that she could be brought before the court. Investigators wish to thank watchful members of the community for their help.

Jan. 29: 27 calls

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a call of an assault and mischief to property on 18 St. NW. Officers were given a description of the male suspect, who fled from the residence after reportedly assaulting an occupant and damaging property. The male, Delbert Crawford Guimond, 42, was located, arrested and taken into police custody. Guimond was remanded before the court on charges of assault, uttering threats against a person, mischief to property under $5,000, and disobeying an order of the court.