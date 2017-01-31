Oakville Cemetery Fund established with CFPD

The Daily Graphic

The Oakville Cemetery Association signed a fund agreement with Paul Davidson, Chair and Carey Duncan, Vice-Chair of the Community Foundation of Portage and District Inc., establishing the Oakville Cemetery Fund as a designated fund with CFPD.

“It is our honor to establish The Oakville Cemetery Fund with a donation in memory of my grandparents, William and Emily Butler,” said Sandra Falk. “Oakville residents can be very proud of the past and current work that has been done to maintain the Oakville Cemetery. Dave and I hope that others will find that this fund is a suitable place to add donations and that it will continue to grow and serve the future needs of the cemetery.”

The Oakville Cemetery Association is very appreciative of the Falk’s contribution to set up a fund that will exist in perpetuity and the interest on the fund will provide for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery for the future.

The Oakville Cemetery dates back to the 1800’s, the exact date is unknown as the early records were lost in a house fire. In 1989 more land was purchased to expand the cemetery. The first annual Memorial Service was held in 1940 and continues to this day on the 2nd Sunday in August.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund can do so through the CFPD. Tax receipts will be issued for all donations to the fund.

If you would like more information on this fund or any other fund opportunities with the CFPD please contact Mary Lynn Moffat, Executive Director, at 204-856-1971 or email info@cfpdi.ca.