MP Bergen hosts meetings, visits riding

The Daily Graphic

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen spent a busy few days in the riding recently meeting with constituents, touring local businesses, and attending events in Portage la Prairie.

“With such a large riding it’s important that I am available to my constituents outside of my office,” Bergen said. “That’s why I make sure I get out and regularly visit all the communities in Portage-Lisgar when the House is not sitting.”

The MP did a tour of Honeybee Health Foods and discussed the consequences of Liberal changes to regulations on natural health products and the potential effect the changes could have on small businesses such as Honeybee’s.

MP Bergen also stopped by the CFRY Studio to meet with staff to congratulate the station on 60 years of being on air.

Included in Bergen’s meetings was getting together with “Daughters of the Vote” representative Delaney Peters, who was selected to represent Portage-Lisgar in Ottawa later this year at Equal Voice’s National Leadership Forum. The forum promotes women’s participation in politics.

“One of the most rewarding parts of being a member of parliament is meeting with constituents and helping to address their concerns and hear their perspectives. I am committed to never being one of those politicians who loses touch with the very people they represent.”

The MP attended the Portage Chamber of Commerce reception – a meet and greet with Premier Brian Pallister also attended by local MLA and minister Ian Wishart. As well she met with Todd Cuddington, the new superintendent/secretary treasurer of the Portage la Prairie School Division.

