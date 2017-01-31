Islanders prepare for playoff push

With the Portage Islanders' mid-season swoon all but a distant memory, the team can sleep easy knowing that they'll have home ice advantage for at least the first round of the post season, as the cloudy South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League playoff picture becomes clearer with the regular season quickly winding down.

“I think we're back on track now. Our offence has been a lot better and we've been taking care of our own end a little bit better,” said Jeremy Brooks, Portage Islanders general manager/forward. “That's what happens when you take time off in this league, teams are good enough and they'll expose you.”

The Islanders have a pair of road games remaining on their schedule beginning Feb. 4 in Altona (6-10-1) before their regular season concludes Feb. 7 in Stonewall (4-13-0) – both very much winnable hockey games.

The Islanders sit six points clear of fourth place Warren, and barring some monumental breakdown combined with terrible misfortune, Portage shouldn't finish any lower than third – with first place overall not out of the question. The Islanders sit one point back of Carman and three points back of first place Notre Dame, however each team has a game in hand on Portage.

“We're going to have to make sure we keep getting better defensively and we're going to have to keep our power play going. Our top guys have been putting the puck in the net lately, which always helps,” Brooks said of a potential deep playoff run. “We just have to make sure we're taking care of our own end and we're not giving up too many goals. Our goalies are good enough to save us a few games.”

Predicting any first round playoff match up is no easy task, much like the top of the standings, the battle to stay out of the basement is just as tight. Just one point separates fifth place Winkler from seventh place Morden with sixth place Altona possessing a game in hand over each team.

A league playoff schedule has yet to be released, however the one guarantee is that whoever the Islanders kick the 2017 SEMHL postseason off against, it will be from the comfort of Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“Our fan base has been getting better and better but it would be nice to have a little more support as we try and make a run through these playoffs,” added Brooks.

The Islanders travel to Altona this weekend for a date with the Maroons, puck drop set for 8 p.m. Saturday night.