Feb. 1, RCMP Day

The Province of Manitoba has declared that February 1st will be known as RCMP Day; a day to recognize and honour members of the RCMP and their efforts to keep communities safer. In order to celebrate the event, the Portage la Prairie RCMP have invited some of their local partners for a ‘coffee break’ at the detachment. In addition to the small gathering, members of the public are encouraged to wear the colour red to show their support for their local RCMP.

The RCMP is made up of members who come from all types of background, from all parts of the country. Our local detachment alone is made up of members from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. Their commitment to keeping Portage la Prairie and the surrounding area safe comes with the knowledge that their adopted community welcomes them.

Though the day is marked to celebrate the efforts of the RCMP, it is also a reminder to officers of their duty to protect their adopted communities. Efforts to reduce crime and promote better relationships are in motion, working to strengthen the community as a whole. With any luck, the benefits of good police work and community involvement will be fresh on everyone’s mind for our next RCMP Day.