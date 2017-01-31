Fair “buy” for Roquette

Mickey Dumont

The Daily Graphic

Actual dollars and cents aside, what the province, Rural Municipality of Portage and the City of Portage la Prairie have agreed to spend in attracting France-based food processing multinational Roquette here, is better than fair. It’s a great deal for the area and the largest project of its kind to come to Manitoba.

Portage MLA and provincial minister of education and training, emphasized the day the new plant was announced, “this is not a bought industry.”

Instead, Wishart explains, “we have the resources wet industries require. They (Roquette) will be very quick to tell you water quality and having a utility that can deal with waste water are absolutely essential and we can do that.”

The minister said Roquette had been looking for a North American location for a number of years. “I think the first time they came to western Canada to look was about six or seven years ago. They have since been back a time or two, but only in the last 10 months or so, it has been full steam ahead Manitoba.

“We didn’t have to give them very much of anything”, Wishart said. “We are working with them on some infrastructure issues. This is not a bought industry. They’re here because we have a competitive advantage,” he said.

The Manitoba government is providing tax increment financing (TIF) of up to $6.82 million, which will assist in covering site development costs for the facility. This TIF will support the development by providing grants equivalent to applicable incremental provincial education taxes over a set number of years based on the initial assessed value of the property.

The Poplar Bluff industrial area was on the R.M.’s infrastructure to do list, but now the land is sold to Roquette and under a different funding regime. R.M. Reeve Kam Bluff was unavailable for comment if the R.M. of Portage will have to spend local dollars to improve infrastructure in its own industrial park.

Wishart added the R.M. will have to spend. “A little bit, but it is very reasonable. Any industry that comes wants some incentives. We did well in what is normal, these days.

Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris says there’s a tax incentive attractive to the R.M., the city and the province.

The R.M. will collect the taxes of $2.1 million over five years. 62 per cent of that will be returned to Roquette as tax relief or incentive: approximately $800,000 from the R.M. and $532,000 from the city. $485,000 will be received in new tax revenue to the R.M. and the city will collect about $320,000 over the next five years. All figures are approximate based on perceived values.

“That’s money we would not be receiving if the plant would not be locating here,” Ferris said.

Construction is expected to begin in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie before the end of 2017, Roquette said. Roquette is committed to working with local contractors, skilled trades and professional service providers, with approximately 350 full-time jobs anticipated during the project’s two-year design and construction phase.