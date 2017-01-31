Celebration of the Arts gala anniversary

by Lee Beaton

The Portage and District Arts Centre (PDAC) will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its Celebration of the Arts, Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner and Art Auction on May 11.

This fabulous event will take place in the William Glesby Centre starting at 5:30 p.m. Mark your calendar and save the date! The evening begins with cocktails and appetizers while you preview the exquisite artworks available in the various art auctions. Local and regional artists generously donate all of the artworks that are up for auction.

Entertainment for the evening will highlight programming that is offered here at the Portage and District Arts Centre through out the year.

Programming

In the Spring, Fall and Winter we offer a variety of arts programs for ages three to adult. PDAC’s popular 24-week dance program offers instruction in Ukrainian, jazz, contemporary, cheer, hip hop, tap, pre-pointe and ballet dance styles. The season wraps up in April with two sold-out dance recital performances.

PDAC Executive Director, Paul Legris will be making several presentations at various organizations starting with Rotary on Feb 7. Paul will be sharing upcoming events at PDAC.

In the main gallery

The current exhibition in the Main Gallery is Prairie Mountains by local artist Faye Hildebrand. The exhibit is sponsored by Craig Dunn GM and is on display Jan. 24 to March 4.

The opening reception and artist talk is set for Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. This is a great opportunity to come out and meet Faye as well as our PDAC Board Members.

The event is free and open to all.

ArtsSmarts program

Does your community group and/or organization wish to create an art project with children and youth in the community, while working with a local artist? The PDAC ArtsSmarts program can help. If your club or organization has a project in mind, and would like to apply for an ArtsSmarts grant, please visit www.pdacartssmarts.org. Brochures are available in the PDAC Art Gallery, questions can be directed to Paul Legris, at paul_legris@mymts.net or call 204-239-6029.

Boardroom Gallery

Signatures, by local artist, Mike Blume is in on display in the Boardroom Gallery until Feb. 17. The Boardroom Gallery is closed every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is Blume’s first exhibit and features his year long journey into the art of portraiture using acrylic paint. Blume’s painting of Clint Eastwood was last years People’s Choice Winner at the Central Region Juried Art Exhibition.

Make sure you sign both guest books when you visit.

Central Region Juried Art Exhibit

The Call for Entry for the 36th Annual Central Region Juried Art Exhibit has gone out and this year PDAC is hosting the event.

The entry deadline for submitting your fee, artist statement and entry form is March 31. Art works need to be delivered April 18. Entry forms and more information can be picked up from the PDAC gift shop or downloaded from our website, www.portageartscentre.ca.

Creative Kids

Busy Bees Creative Kids class still has room in both session on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The start dates for both of these classes has been moved to Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. If you would like to register a child age six and seven please call us at 204-239-6029.

The next screening of the Reel Event Independent Film Series will take place on Feb 15. The west doors of the William Glesby Centre open at 7 p.m. with the film to start at 7:30 p.m. We Can’t Make the Same Mistake Twice is the 50th documentary by legendary filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin. This film follows the events that occurred after the historic filing of a human rights complaint in 2007 by the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada. This moving documentary follows Cindy Blackstock and her allies as they fought for what they knew was right in the face of many challenges. We get a glimpse into the Canadian legal system where this remarkable story of courage, conviction and justice unfolds.

The Portage and District Arts Centre Art Gallery is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like to book a group tour call 204-239-6029 or email pdac@mts.net. Visit our website at portageartscentre.ca to view past and upcoming exhibition information.