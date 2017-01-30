U14 Thunder win bronze

The U14A Portage Thunder ringette team earned a hard fought bronze medal at the 2017 Manitoba Voyageur Ringette Tournament in Winnipeg this past weekend.

On Friday morning the girls played a team from Regina and came out with a 3-3 tie. Later that day they had to play a tough team from Southdale. Feeling the fatigue from their earlier game they lost 5-2.

Saturday morning they faced the Interlake Ignite. The Portage team controlled the ring and played well defensively on their way to a 7-4 win. Later that day they had to play the River East team. Unfortunately they fell behind early and were down 7-2 at the half. The team found their legs in the second half dominating the play but could only manage 4 goals, ultimately losing a 9-6 decision.

Their record put them in 4th place allowing them to play for bronze in a rematch with the River East team in a early Sunday game.

The girls found their legs early continuing with the dominant play from the evening before. Along with timely saves from goalie Reegan Vanstone and great defensive team play that limited the River East team to only 12 shots, the Portage team came out on top with a 4-0 victory.