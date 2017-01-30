Pea protein company to host open house

All of the exciting news announced earlier this month of multinational food processor Roquette coming to the R.M. Of Portage la Prairie, will be explained Feb. 1 during an open house at Stride Place (formerly PCU Centre).

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Stride Place, the open house will be hosted by Roquette with local representation expected from the R.M. And the city. Aside from answering questions, Roquette officials will explain the company’s processes and hand out samples from its health food snack line.