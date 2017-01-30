Chamber AGM Feb. 22

The Portage la Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce is holding its Annual General Meeting Feb. 22.

Held at the Canad Inn, the chamber to “join us as we look back on 2016, our 130th Anniversary, and look ahead to another great year serving the Portage and district business community.”

The AGM will include the swearing in of a new president and board of directors.

The event begins with networking at 11:30 a.m. With lunch and a business meeting to follow.

Cost is $25 plus GST for members.

Advance tickets only with ticket deadline on Feb. 16.