Female Caps pick up rare victory

There hasn't been much to cheer about this season for the Central Plains female midget AAA Capitals, however that changed last night.

The Caps downed the visiting Interlake Lightning 2-1 yesterday at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie , just the team's fourth victory in Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League play this season.

Lindsey Rutherford and Chloe Snaith each scored for Central Plains, and Ella Wiebe was steady between the pipes, helping the Caps pick up their first victory since mid-November.

The Caps are back at it this afternoon on the road against the Pembina Valley Hawks.