Caps edged by Hawks in shootout

The Central Plains male midget AAA Capitals managed a point to stay relevant in the Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League playoff race.

The Caps let a third period lead slip away before falling to the Pembina Valley Hawks 6-5 in a shootout yesterday afternoon in Morden.

Joey Moffatt's four-point night, along with the Caps' lone shootout tally, wasn't enough to power the Capitals to victory.

Riley Sveistrup made 23 saves and three more in the shootout in the losing effort, while Hawks netminder Aaron Brunn made 25 saves to pick up the victory.

The boys are back in action Wednesday night on the road in Winnipeg, puck drop set for 7 p.m.