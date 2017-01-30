Blues steal extra point from Terriers

Late game heroics from ex-Terrier Adam Wowryk combined with a stellar night between the pipes from netminder Adam Derochie was enough to power the Blues to victory.

The Portage Terriers saw two leads disappear, including one late in the third period, before falling 4-3 in a shootout to the visiting Winnipeg Blues in Manitoba Junior Hockey League action tonight at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie.

“I thought we had some opportunities. In the first period, there were some loose pucks that we maybe didn’t battle hard enough for... it was kind of one of those back and forth games and we didn’t seem to have as much jump as we had Friday night in Dauphin,” said Paul Harland, assistant coach of the Portage Terriers. “We got up 3-2 and should have been able to close it out, (but because of a) defensive breakdown, they were able to tie the game.”

Dallas Tulik opened the scoring late in the first period, jumping on a loose puck during a mad scramble in front of the Terrier net, before firing the puck past Portage goalie Brock Aiken.

James McIsaac answered back for the Terriers, knocking home a cross-crease pass from linemate Jeremey Leipsic in the opening minutes of the second period before Ty Barnstable received a pass from Ty Enns high in the slot and fired the puck up and over the shoulder of Derochie to put the Terriers ahead. Wowryk knotted the game at two before the second period concluded, one timing home a feed from Kristjon Finnson on the powerplay.

The Terriers took a 3-2 lead late in the third as Leipsic drove around the Blues net before finding a wide open Chase Brakel alone in the slot, who made no mistake, beating Derochie high over his glove-hand. But once again Wowryk burned his old team, tying the game just 42 seconds later to force overtime.

The Blues had the majority of the chances in the extra frame, including several while the Terriers were killing off a Ryan Sokoloski penalty, but Aiken stood tall as the overtime period solved nothing.

Brakel shot first for the Terriers in the shootout and had Derochie at his mercy, but was unable to lift the puck over the sprawled out netminder.

Rhett Lough shot first for Winnipeg and wired a shot over Aiken’s glove into the top of the net to put the Blues ahead.

Barnstable was next up for Portage, and much like Brakel, had the Winnipeg netminder beat but rang it off the post.

Wowryk had the game on his stick but Aiken shut the five hole to keep Portage alive.

James McIsaac was the lone Terrier to score in the shootout, beating Derochie with a nifty backhand.

The Terriers’ luck ran out, as Dexter Kuczek scored to steal the extra point from the home team.

“Obviously we would have liked to get the extra point,” added Harland. “It’s going to be a battle down the stretch here and those points are important but we’ll just come to work for practice tomorrow... and try and get two (points) on Wednesday night.”

Derochie turned away 31 shots to collect the win while Aiken made 26 saves in the losing effort.

The Terriers failed to capitalize on six man advantages while the Blues converted one of seven opportunities.

The two teams are back at it Wednesday night for a rematch at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.