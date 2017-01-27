Varsity Trojans fall to Cougars

The PCI Trojans varsity boys hockey team let a third period lead slip away as they fell 3-2 to the Carman Cougars last night in MHSAA Zone 4 action at the newly renamed Stride Place, formerly the PCU Centre, in Portage la Prairie.

Lane Blight and Steven Vey scored first period markers to put the Trojans ahead but it wasn't enough to hold off Carman's third period press.

The loss drops the Trojans' record to 8-10-1 on the year and into sixth place in league standings.

The boys are back at it tonight as they visit Prairie Mountain, puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.