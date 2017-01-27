Varsity Royals basketball teams victorious

The Westpark Royals varsity boys basketball team is back on track after downing the visiting Elm Creek Cobras 56-47 last night in Manitoba High School Athletics Association Zone 4 A action at Westpark School in Portage la Prairie.

The win improves the varsity boys' record to 2-1 on the year and into a tie for second with the Rosenort Redhawks in league standings.

The Royals are back in action Feb. 2 when they welcome the Barons to town. Tip off set for 6 p.m. at Westpark School.

Lady Royals obliterate Cobras

The Westpark Royals varsity girls basketball team, thanks to a 28 point first quarter, handily beat the Elm Creek Cobras 56-12 last evening at Westpark School to improve to 2-1 in MHSAA Zone 4 A action.

Jada Wieler led the way offensively for the Royals, single handily outscoring the opposition with a game-high 16 points.

The girls are back at it Feb. 2, when they'll travel to Carman to visit the Cougars. Tip off set for 6 p.m.