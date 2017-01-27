The only place to look is up!

Mickey Dumont

The Daily Graphic/Herald Leader Editor

Since moving to Portage la Prairie in August 2015, I have personally experienced a period of personal and spiritual growth. It has been a great change for me I feel in my body, mind and soul.

In and of itself growth can mean many things, but it always comes with change, one of life’s constants.

This past week a pair of announcements here affirmed change is good.

Amidst great and appropriate fanfare, Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris, RM of Portage Reeve Kam Blight, Portage MLA Ian Wishart, Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler and Premier Brian Pallister anounced Roquette, a French multinational food processor, will set up shop in the RM of Portage.

The announcement means 150 permanent jobs when Roquette’s $400 million pea protein facility opens and 350 construction jobs to build the facility.

The details of Roquette’s plans have been reported internationally putting the Portage area on the global map as a place open for business. Let’s bask in it.

Attracting a business of this calibre and size here has far-reaching implications.

It becomes better-known to others seeking a home for new enterprise that Portage can accommodate large scale food processing interests.

Opportunity for spinoff business will hopefully generate secondary manufacturing opportunity and create yet more jobs.

The temporary construction jobs and 150 permanent ones will mean some families moving here. The ripple effect is inestimable: new home construction, new shopping choices through expanded merchandising and new stores.

Portage is an area suffering from high taxes, and new industry will help the bottom line.

The second bit of good news was the grand opening the Sawmill Tea and Coffee Company at Southport’s brand new Central Plains Rec Plex.

Visions of Independence trainees show their happiness last Friday at the grand opening of the franchise opening that creates 11 new jobs for VOI along with five more for high school students.

While not an announcement at the same level as Roquette coming to Portage, it is every bit as important.

Visions of Independence helps a segment of our community enrich their lives through employment opportunities tailored to their specific needs.

It doesn’t hurt that the Sawmill Tea & Coffee Company caters those looking to improve themselves in a healthy environment.

The healthfood kiosk adds to the attraction of the area’s newest recreation offering.

By now most have noticed new signage at the Portage Credit Union. The Stride Credit Union sign has been installed, but change as a result of the merger between the Austin and Portage credit unions does not end there.

Work crews were busy Wednesday at the PCU Centre uninstalling the main door signage and installing the new sign.

Stride Credit Union President Dave Omichinski says the new sign will reflect the changes in the banking merger.

The PCU Centre will now become known as Stride Place.

There is an expected unveiling today at 11 a.m.

Change is good and we have no where to look but up.

Way up!