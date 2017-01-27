Terriers down Kings

The Portage Terriers are back in the win column after downing the Dauphin Kings 7-2 on the road tonight in MJHL action.

Ty Enns scored a pair of power play goals in the first period to put Portage in front and Ty Barnstable added a shorthanded marker with ten seconds left in the period to stake the Terriers to a 3-0 lead.

Ian Briscoe got one back for the Kings early in the second before Portage reeled off four straight courtesy of Barnstable's second on the night, a pair from Chase Brakel and an unassisted tally from Jeremey Leipsic.

Briscoe added a power play goal late in the third to round out the scoring.

Brock Aiken turn away 21 of 23 shots to pick up the win while Dauphin goalie Duncan McGovern made 35 saves in the losing effort.

The Terriers are back in action Sunday night as they welcome the Winnipeg Blues to town, puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie