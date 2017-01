Portage la Prairie City Councillor Liz Driedger told city council Monday night the building where the chamber of commerce and PCRA share offices and that formerly housed PRED, has been sold.

The PRED building was sold to a numbered company…6205054 Manitoba Ltd. for $250,000.

In regards to the tenants having to move, in an e-mail the city said ‘that is between the new owner and the tenants’.