“Perps” ready for Folk Fest Feb. 4

Winnipeg’s Perpetrators ready to raise “blues blisters”

Mickey Dumont

Herald Leader

This is the last warning; your last chance to get ready, consider yourself told, the Hot Blizzard Folk Fest launches itself Febg. 4 at the Trinity United Church.

The hot tube amps and toneful Fenders of the “Perps” will play a part of the big sound in the otherwise peaceful church. The Juno Award nominees and western Canadian blues band of the year winner, will be seeking different accolades during the local folk fest: your smiles and dance moves.

Jay Nowicki, guitarist, vocalist and chief songwriter is the lead Perp for the Winnipeg band that formed in 1999. The band has longer legs than the date indicates. Bassist Ryan Menard and Nowicki first met in Grade 1. The Perpetrators is a possible reincarnation of a band the two formed as teenagers. Drummer Ken McMahon fills out the trio.

In 2003, the band released its self-titled debut for which it won the Western Canadian Music award (WCMA) for Blues Album of the Year

The band followed up in 2005 with a release earning a Juno nomination. The band released “Stick ‘em Up” in 2013 and won the WCMA again for best blues album.

On the heals of continuing critical acclaim, the Perps have toured Europe and hard in Canada, but the last time they were in Portage, there was still a Strawberry Festival.

This band is tight and rocks the blues. Nowicki said he can bring a guitar part to rehearsal and the band develops it like it has a single mind. “We all have patterns and habits. I will do something on a guitar and Ryan just knows what I’m about to do. He knows how I express myself.”

A fan favourite, the band’s anthemic release on Stick ‘em Up, is “Smokes and Chicken”.

“It’s kind of a funny song,” explains Nowicki. “It’s a tale of two different robbery attempts, but has some comic relief. People sing along with it and love to yell Smokes and Chicken.”

Nowicki has banked studio time in Winnipeg and is now in the creative process for a new release.