New PRED director starts Feb. 13

The incoming Executive Director for Portage Regional Economic Development’s (PRED) timing could not have been better.

With the announcement last week of pea nutrient giant Roquette setting up shop here, Vern May won’t be expected to be successful in wooing another large industry to Portage and area for a while.

May will be in his new office Feb. 13 and has already found a place for his family to settle into and has ticked off his list many of the mundane tasks moving presents you with.

“It’s (the pea protein plant announcement) exciting news,” May said during an interview in Portage last week. “It’s very encouraging to come into a position when a community is on a high.”

As fresh eyes on the ground in Portage, May offers a new perspective to an office that has been empty since May 2016.

“There’s already a very solid foundation here,” he says. “In the conversations I have had with people here and outside of Portage, the feedback I have received is encouraging. “We’re already in a favourable position in terms of the cluster of industry that we have. It’s interesting to look at that cluster - the wet industries - and think about what pieces are missing. Another thing I’ve noticed is when you drive up and down Saskatchewan Ave., you don’t only see franchises. You see a lot of grass root entrepreneurship and mom and pop shops.

“I’ve done a lot of travelling and whenever you are dealing with a community on a major highway, it’s all just national brands, but Portage hasn’t lost that charm,” says May.

The PRED board has an agenda – projects are identified and May’s workload in the beginning will be focused.

“That’s no surprise,” he says. “There are identified priorities. That’s not a surprise; we’re talking about economic development. The focus of what PRED is doing needs to look at the basic fundamentals of economic development. I have been given the opportunity to identify what that path will look like,” he explains. “That’s exciting coming in.”

The challenges of economic development are the same whether you are the size of Portage la Prairie or Toronto. “We’re not just competing against other Manitoba communities in terms of investment attraction: we’re competing internationally.”

Roquette is an example. In 2014 the pea protein processor announced it would build its facility in Wisconsin, but for unknown reasons, did not. The French-based company had already researched and explored Manitoba for five years by then. The company’s site selection process saw approximately 40 Canadian and American communities compete to host the company.

Portage la Prairie won and May will now digest the reasons behind Roquette’s decision to move here. “The most important thing with economic development is you need to create measurable benchmarks that everybody can see. From your board to your councils to your taxpayer that is interested in what we’re doing and making sure that we are being fiscally responsible: here’s the goal, here are the pillars that we are going to set as our benchmarks to make those things happens. At the end of the year when they ask ‘what did PRED do’, you can substantiate.”

May’s first day of work is February 13.

