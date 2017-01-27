Death by traffic and postal codes

Al Collins

Consider a recruitment opportunity. On average $100,000-$200,000 are required to start and any financing will only, if at all, cover 50% secured by hard asset. The odds are, that 80% of you will fail in the first year and of those escaping the first year, 50% more will fail over the next 2 years. Hours of word exceed 60 per week chronically, you will not afford staff and help during your first years, and generally cannot pay yourself a salary beyond living expenses. Should you succeed and believe that the increased value of your business, earned over the years, can be realized by sale, you will find few buyers and a valuation based mostly on held assets not on business growth, sales or earnings. Your tax situation will further reduce the equity an owner hoped to realize after years of hard work. Owning a business has become an exercise of draw salary as the primary cash flow because growing equity has disappeared.

Macy’s is following through on plans to close a large number of its stores. Sears continues in its restructuring, divesting itself of real estate, leases and now their signature Craftsman label which will be sold to Stanly. Kohl and K-marts will also be active in this arena as bricks and mortar closes doors. There is the now constant pitch, of the online impact on economies, but the picture carries much broader implications and analysis. Distance, mobility, demand and the requirements of a now, world of choices customer, have shifted local economies to world scaled economies, regardless of where people live. The true success of online business models is not yet established by profitability, therefore prominence is only supported by share price and buzz, with the hope that viability proves out down the road.

As much as online has an impact, the realities of our overbuilt, high debt, import driven consumer demand, is closing the doors of our economy far more than purchasing with a click. Business, including services and banking, no longer makes a profit margin worth return on investment. This is a general statement that may seem ludicrous on the face of bank profits and CEO wages but carries far more truth than most realize, and far, far more risk than appreciated. The demand of our world economy has defined competition as cheaper and cheaper prices period. All other considerations are dead, and once world wide, cheap labor, disappears or costs increase, the capacity to meet cheaper and cheaper vanishes leaving no alternative but increased prices or lower costs. The current plans, whether noticed or not, is to cut costs. Without real changes to country, province and local business and employment, this trend will continue to offer fewer choices from greater distances and reversing this reality may become an opportunity lost forever.

The leeway most people believe exists for business is no longer true for big or small. The self satisfied myth among communities that business doesn’t know where people shop or how much money is available in a community to support a business only works within your kitchen and living room because business is in the business of knowing the truth.

Portage has lost national chain after national chain not because they were not profitable but because they under performed versus the business that is available and just spent elsewhere. Translation, if they drive and shop anyway, whether profitable not, why keep bricks and mortar open? When the requirements of corporate are to cut costs and close stores, close Portage, and our community suffers another traffic related death.

Postal codes, as unlikely as it seems, also carry the reality of fatality by wealth loss for this community. Park a car at the Sun and Snow corner of Hwy. 1 and Saskatchewan Ave.between 8:00-9:00 am, and again between 3:30 and 5:00 pm but only on weekdays because this tidal flow of arrive and leave has little impact on weekends. Every major employer subsidized and financed by our tax base delivers paychecks and T4’s to postal codes well outside city and R.M. Much of our employment supports postal codes that might as well have Zambia as an address.

Our community wealth is departing and neither the admission or analysis that is the responsibility of a city and its organizations, occurs. It is not the last shopper or last customer that will close the doors of our city. It is the final percentage loss of income that moves the needle from thriving, to a living, to just not enough.