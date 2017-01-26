Streaking Trojans win fifth straight

The Trojans strong play on the hardwood continues.

The PCI Trojans boys varsity basketball team cruised past the visiting Grant Park Pirates 69-41 to extend their win streak to five straight games last night in Manitoba High School Athletic Association action at Portage Collegiate Institute.

“I liked how we were moving the ball and making that extra pass,” said Janey Bradford, head coach of the PCI Trojans boys varsity basketball team. “We were trying to do some different things out there without practicing it, so there will be mistakes and hiccups along the way, but as long as they can make defensive stops and keep their composure then I'm pretty happy.”

Tyler Martens had a game-high 18 points while Bryce Rose and Bailey McLeod knocked down 15 points and 13 points respectively, helping the Trojans maintain pace in what is shaping up to be a dog fight for first. The Trojans find themselves in a three-way tie for second place, along with Shaftesbury and St. James, in MHSAA's Winnipeg Tier II division.

The Trojans got off to a slow start before gaining steam, as PCI outscored Grant Park 49-24 over the final three quarters after leading by just three after the first.

“We're still watching a little (while on defense), especially when we're fatigued,” added the head coach. “(We need to work on) boxing out, reading screens and playing off the ball better.”

The Trojans will have ample time to fine tune their game, as the boys are off for the high school exam break before reconvening Feb. 6 on the road against Kelvin.

