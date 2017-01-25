Terriers fall to Pistons

Despite a better effort tonight, the Portage Terriers fell 5-1 to the Steinbach Pistons to lose their second straight game in Manitoba Junior Hockey League action at the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Steinbach struck first in the opening minutes and added a pair of goals before the half way mark of the first to quickly jump ahead to a 3-0 lead.

Chase Brakel answered back for the Terriers in the second stanza with his 27th goal of the season, redirecting a Mackenzie Dwyer point shot past Piston netminder Matt Radomsky.

Ryan Carlson scored on the power play to restore Steinbach's three goal lead heading into the final twenty.

Carlson struck again on the powerplay in the third period to put the game out of reach.

Portage will look to snap its two game skid Friday night in Dauphin.