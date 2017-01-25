Short handed Saints down league's best

A short bench didn't stop the Saints from cruising past the league leading Huskies.

Six different Saints found the back of the net as Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) downed Sturgeon Heights 6-2 on the road this afternoon in Winnipeg Women's High School Hockey League (WWHSHL) action.

Paige Shwaluk, Bailey Grantham and Rhiannon Ice each scored first period goals to stake the visitors to a 3-0 lead.

Sturgeon Heights responded with goals minutes apart courtesy of Sidney Peck and Aidan Roberts to cut the Saints' lead to 3-2 after twenty.

Tryniti Mercier restored PCI's two goal lead with a second period goal and thanks to a pair of third period goals from Morgan Parynuik and Kiera Shwaluk, the Saints stifled any sort of Huskie come back.

With the win, PCI moves into second place in the WWHSHL's Winnipeg Free Press division, and just one point back of the first place Huskies.

The Saints take a break from league play while the high school exam break is in effect and return to action Feb. 2 at home against the Beliveau Barracudas, puck drop set for 4 p.m. at the BDO Centre.