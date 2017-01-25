Portage pond hockey seeks youth flare

Registrations continue to pour in as the 12th annual EF Moon Western Canadian Pond Hockey Championship quickly approaches, but with one glaring omission – a lack of youth involvement.

Organizers have opened this year’s event to include a youth division, on top of the competitive and friendly divisions, yet enrollment numbers are dwindling.

“We have quite a few teams registering now but something that we need more of are players for the youth division,” said Travis Foster, Portage Pond Hockey committee chair. “Youth registration is $100 per team for ages 12 and up. This year, we will be working around (youth player’s) hockey schedules if they are double booked to help accommodate.”

The event runs from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19 with round robin games set for Friday and Saturday before playoff rounds begin Sunday.

Registration forms can be found online at portagepondhockey.com.