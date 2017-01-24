VOI creates at Southport Rec Plex

Mickey Dumont

The Daily Graphic

Visions of Independence (VOI) Executive Director Jennifer Hagedorn may have been really happy, but those she helps seek their way in this world, were nothing less than ecstatic.

The grand opening Friday of the Sawmill Tea and Coffee Company at Southport’s brand new Central Plains Rec Plex means 11 new jobs for VOI’s clients along with five high school students. “We offer a wide variety of platforms aimed at job creation and training aimed at people with intellectual disabilities,” Hagedorn explained in her remarks during the opening. We support about 50 people in the region and we own and/or operate at least 10 properties or facilities in the area and this is our 11th. We’re working on the 12th. It’s a very exciting time,” she said.

The Sawmill is a franchise VOI is partnering with Prairie Partners from Boissevain at the Southport location. All of the profit will return to VOI for continuing programming and opportunities.

“I want to congratulate Visions of Independence on creating new jobs and giving our local economy a boost providing another great service here at Southport,” Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris said. “More and more people are enjoying coming out here for recreation.”

“This partnership with Visions of Independence, Sawmill Tea and Coffee Company and Southport is unique to the region and to us, said Peggy May, Southport CEO. Its added new jobs to the region and to us. We can’t wait to see where we get to go with this exciting new venue.”

Amy Chapman, a VOI trainee, admits to already being able to make an awesome latte and thanked everyone for the help she has received on the way to becoming employed at the Sawmill.

“Amy epitomizes why Visions of Independence is here with the Sawmill Tea and Coffee Company: to give Amy and her colleagues opportunities to live, work and be valued in the community,” concluded Hagedorn.



