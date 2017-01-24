Varsity Trojans cruise to fourth straight victory

Tyler Martens led the way with 19 points and Gage Foster poured in 17 of his own, as the Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) varsity boys basketball team downed the Shaftesbury Titans 75-61 on the road last night in Manitoba High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) Winnipeg Tier 2 division play, extending their win streak to four straight games.

“We are finally putting all the puzzle pieces together as a team unit. We are filling our roles and moving the ball on offence,” said Janey Bradford, head coach of the PCI Trojans varsity boys basketball team. “Last night's game saw four guys (score) in double digits and many more chipping in here and there. We need to clean up our passing and learn to box out consistently in order to beat the big opponents.”

Trojans Bailey McLeod and Bryce Rose provided PCI with much needed secondary scoring, as both players put up 12 points against the Titans. With the victory, the Trojans improve to 4-2 on the year after a slow start to the season cost PCI their first two games.

“We definitely have the makings of a team to showdown in the finals,” Bradford added. “It all depends on the work ethic and commitment of all team members to sacrifice and put it on the line when the time comes. These guys know what it takes to win and when the time comes, I have faith in our ability to play Trojans Basketball.”

As a result of Monday night's win, the Trojans move into a three way tie for second place with Shaftesbury (4-2) and St. James (4-1), with their sights set on the league leading St. John's Tigers.

The Trojans will look to push their win streak to five straight games at home Wednesday night against the visiting Grant Park Pirates, tip off set for 5 p.m. at PCI.

Saints stymied in Shaftesbury

The PCI Saints varsity girls basketball team failed to gain ground in the MHSAA Winnipeg Tier 2 standings, as they dropped a road match 54-41 to the Shaftesbury Titans.

The loss drops the Saints record back to .500, as the girls fall to 3-3 on the year.

The girls will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night at home against Grant Park, tip off set for 6:30 p.m. at PCI.