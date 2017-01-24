RCMP and ERT seize drugs, gun

Two Winnipeg residents were busted here Jan. 20, and face numerous charges under drug and gun laws.

Police seized crack cocaine, cocaine, amphetamine, prescription pills, cash and a handgun that was reported stolen in 2013 when at about 10 p.m., Portage RCMP, General Investigations Section and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a motel on 20 St. SW.