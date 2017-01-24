RCMP and ERT seize drugs, gun
Two Winnipeg residents were busted here Jan. 20, and face numerous charges under drug and gun laws.
Police seized crack cocaine, cocaine, amphetamine, prescription pills, cash and a handgun that was reported stolen in 2013 when at about 10 p.m., Portage RCMP, General Investigations Section and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant at a motel on 20 St. SW.
Lisa Hallson, 30, and Code Ouellette, 31, both from Winnipeg, were arrested and remanded into custody. They are charged with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm and Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition.