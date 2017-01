Portage well represented at Skate Canada regionals

Change text size for the story

Portage Skating Club sent several of its skaters to Pilot Mound Jan. 14 for the Skate Canada Manitoba Regionals.

Skaters competed in individual and team events in the Star 1-4 categories and brought back ample hardware.

Joss Hordeski, Brooklyn Sawchuk and Sage Driedger took home silver in the Star 4 team event.

Results of Portage skaters:

Star 4 Under 13 Flight B

1 – Sage Driedger

4 – Alexa Moffit

Star 4 Under 13 Flight A

2 – Brooklyn Sawchuk

3 – Makenna Toney

4 – Joss Hordeski

Star 2 Results:

Casey Moffit - Bronze

Talya Moffit - Bronze

Kahlie Buechler - Silver

Grace Moar - Silver

Zoe Gemmell - Bronze

Taylor Peters- Bronze





Star 3 Results:

Payton Vanstone - Silver

Jordan Owens- Silver

Paige Bulachowski - Silver

Alyssa Larkin - Silver