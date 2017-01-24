A weekend to celebrate agriculture in our community!

Portage la Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce will be handing out awards Feb. 3 for its 2017 Farm Family of the Year and the 2018 Young Farmers of the Year.

Held in the MNP Exhibition Building, doors will open for refreshments at 6 p.m. With dinner at 7 p.m.

The 2017 Agriculture Appreciation Dinner will feature guest speaker Colleen Dyck, owner and founder of GORP Energy Bars. Colleen is a farmer with a great story of her passion and a dream that came true.

GORP is a clean, all natural energy bar made on the Canadian Prairies.

Colleen is a dedicated wife and mother of four who with her husband Grant, run GORP from their family farm in Niverville, Man. At 38, she has successfully marketed GORP as the energy bar for clean eating, healthy living, and mindful consumption.