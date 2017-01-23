Varsity Royals tourney champs
The Westpark Royals varsity girls basketball team won first place in the Elmwood Tournament. Back row l-r: Coach Kim Wieler, Juliette Tower, Becca Voesenek Isabella Wieler, Faith Carnegie, Alexa Anderson, Grace Anderson, Coach Brian Brewer. Front row l-r: Keely Chiponski, Keesha Otsuji, Jada Wieler, Charity Dueck, Kristen Brewer, Amber Buhler. (Submitted photo)
The Westpark Royals varsity girls basketball team won the Elm Creek Tournament this past weekend.
The girls won both games they played handily, defeating Elm Creek 57-29 in their opening game before crushing Dufferin Christian 63-19.